Following teacher’s death, Stanly CO. votes to go full remote for 2 weeks

The Stanly County Board of Education announced they will go fully remote for two weeks in an emergency meeting called to order on Saturday morning.

The move comes following the death of a teacher in the school system, Julie Davis of Norwood Elementary. Board members made a point to note that officials believe Davis did not contract the virus from within the school, rather from an outside source.

“Due to increased spread in the community of COVID-19 and despite the efforts taken thus far, we have a coordinated recommendation from the health department and administration to go full remote for a two-week period,” the board stated on Saturday in their decision.

The board said a deep cleaning will occur in schools over the two-week period. Teachers will be fully paid.

Fully remote will begin Wednesday, October 14, giving parents time to plan, board members said.

On Thursday a third-grade student at Norwood Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus, Stanly County Schools confirmed.

