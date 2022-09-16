STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency crews are battling a large multi-alarm commercial fire Friday evening in Stanly County, according to several fire departments.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, multiple units are assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the multi-alarm fire located along Sunset Lake Road.

Fire crews said that just before 5 p.m. Friday, the spread of the fire has been stopped and units ‘are hitting the remaining pockets of fire.’

Photo: Midland Fire and Rescue

Additional personnel are standing by along with Northeast Cabarrus Fire Department to handle any calls in town. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, NC

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates on this developing situation.