STANLY COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a bug that’s wiping out ash trees all across the state.

Now, there’s another North Carolina county to add to the list of areas being impacted.

The ‘Emerald Ash Borer’ was recently found in Stanly County.

The non-native, invasive insect was first brought over in packing materials in the early 2000s in the Detroit, Michigan area. It has since continued to spread east.

It’s now been found in 62 North Carolina counties.

The bug may be small, described in size as about a half-inch long and 1/8 inch wide, but it’s making a big impact.

“It’s killing ash trees,” said Jim Moeller, with the NC Forest Service.

The Forest Service has been tracking the progress of the bug throughout the state.

“A lot of areas have greenways and subdivisions that may have ash trees scattered throughout,” said Moeller. “And if they’re infested with the Emerald Ash Borer, they’ll over time die and become a hazard or a cost to be removed.”

The latest finding of the bug was in Stanly County, more specifically Millingport.

“Most likely it’s been there for a couple of years now,” said Moeller. “And now, it’s in the lower part of the tree where it can be observed.”

It first was discovered in North Carolina in Granville County. That was in 2013.

“The insect will build up population in the tree and the tree will start showing signs,” said Moeller. “And by the time that happens, it’s been in there a few years usually.”

The beetle is basically killing and removing ash trees from the ecosystem.

“So there’s a host of wildlife and insects that rely on that,” said Moeller. “And you’re removing that from them.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Homeowners and landowners should look for trees that no longer have leaves and limbs. Sprouting at the bottom also occurs as a response to the infestation. There’s also a “D” shaped exit hole for the bugs.

“So that’s where the beetle emerges from the bark of the tree,” Moeller said. “And it looks like a capital “D”– that’s a tell-tale sign.”

Forest Service officials fear the spread is coming from firewood.

“Our recommendation is to not move firewood,” Moeller said. “So if you’re in Charlotte and you’re heading to the beach, don’t bring firewood because you’re potentially moving invasive insects.”

If you’re a concerned landowner or homeowner, you can call an arborist that can help your ash trees survive with certain treatments.

If you think you may have trees impacted by the bug, you can also contact your local forest service county office for assessment.