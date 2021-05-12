Bomb threat forces evacuation at Stanly County school

STANLY COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A bomb threat that was ultimately deemed not credible forced the evacuation of students and staff at an elementary school in Stanly County on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a bomb threat around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Badin Elementary School.

Students and faculty were evacuated and moved to an alternate location, the Stanly County School district stated.

An initial investigation revealed that the school received a phone call communicating the threat and it was later deemed not credible. The Stanly County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement were among those that responded.

Students and faculty were brought back in and school resumed with plans of a normal 2:10 p.m. dismissal.