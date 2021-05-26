WANTED: 19 warrants issued for the arrest of Albemarle thief

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600!

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 19 warrants have been issued for the arrest of an Albemarle man accused of a string of break-ins and thefts, local officers said on Wednesday.

Officials began responding to various calls regarding thefts several weeks ago near Anderson Road in Albemarle.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

An initial investigation identified Albemarle resident David Mesimer, 31, as the suspect and warrants have been issued for his arrest. Mesime was already facing charges in Sampson County.

He faces multiple charges including breaking an entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call 704-984-9500.