WANTED: 19 warrants issued for the arrest of Albemarle thief

Albemarle
Posted: / Updated:

Albemarle Police

May 30 2021 06:00 pm

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 19 warrants have been issued for the arrest of an Albemarle man accused of a string of break-ins and thefts, local officers said on Wednesday.

Officials began responding to various calls regarding thefts several weeks ago near Anderson Road in Albemarle.

An initial investigation identified Albemarle resident David Mesimer, 31, as the suspect and warrants have been issued for his arrest. Mesime was already facing charges in Sampson County.

He faces multiple charges including breaking an entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm.

Anyone with information can call 704-984-9500.

FOX 46 Charlotte

