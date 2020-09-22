Suspects wanted in connection to deadly heroin overdose in Albemarle

Albemarle Police and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office have released information on two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly heroin overdose from over the summer.

Daniel Britt, 26, and Anthony “Juice” Bradshaw, 40, are both wanted for multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Officers responded to calls regarding a fatality around 4 a.m. at 2014 E. Main St July 20th.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9500.

