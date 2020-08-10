Two charged with drug trafficking in Albemarle

A raid on a home in Albemarle conducted by local officials and Homeland Security resulted in multiple arrests and the confiscation of numerous drugs on Friday, local officials said.

98 grams of marijuana, 198 grams of opioid diversionary drugs, 13 oxycodone pills, and $3,000 in cash were seized.

Albemarle residents Gerardo Solana, 66, and Christian Solana, 37, were arrested and face multiple charges including drug possession, trafficking, and intent to sell. They were both residents of the home, the police report indicated.

Gerardo Solana (left) and Christian Solana (right). Credit: Albemarle Police

Both men received bond and have their first court appearance next Monday.

