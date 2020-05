Albemarle police have made an additional arrest in the murder of a man who was gunned down in February.

Tristan Crump was fatally shot February 8 at 1004 Henry Jay Street and a search began for a suspect.

Badin resident Devaunte Collins was taken into custody on Friday and faces murder charges. This is the second arrest in the case. Collins is being held in a Stanly County jail.

This investigation remains active.