Police search for missing 2-year-old girl last seen near Albemarle trailer park

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are asking for help finding a missing two-year-old girl who was last seen near a trailer park in Albemarle.

Police officials said Elaina Lynn Marie Lanza went missing near the Shady Oaks trailer park.

The child weighs 25 pounds and is around two feet tall with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, authorities said.

Elaina Lynn Marie Lanza (courtesy of the Albemarle Police Department)

Anyone who knows weir Elaina Lanza may be is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.