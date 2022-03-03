ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing multiple charges after investigators had to de-escalate a barricade situation at an Albemarle home.

According to Albemarle Police, officers responded to a home on the 1200 block of Walnut Street around 9:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they learned a male suspect, later identified as Roger Jernigan, fired a gun, killed a pet, and then threatened a woman in the home.

Hostage negotiators, a special response team, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded and worked on communicating with Jernigan. Around 12:30 p.m., investigators spotted Jernigan enter a pick-up truck. Officers moved in on the vehicle and successfully took Jernigan into custody.

No one was injured and no weapons were fired between police or Jernigan. Jernigan was charged with two counts of communicating threats, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony cruelty to animals, and discharging a firearm within city limits.