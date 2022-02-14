Murder suspects arrested during traffic stop after a man was found dead inside Stanly County home

STANLY COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two murder suspects were arrested during a traffic stop a short time after a man was found dead in a home in Stanly County, the local sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in Stanly County near Albemarle on Singlewood Road. 42-year-old David Perry was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives identified 51-year-old Sabrina Wallace and 53-year-old Watson Brooks, both of Kannapolis, as the suspects. They were both arrested during a traffic stop a short time after.

Man charged with killing woman at north Charlotte home; 3-year-old girl safe

Both are being held without bond and this remains an active investigation.