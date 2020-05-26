Murder suspect wanted in Albemarle

Local police in Albemarle have released the name of a suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred in April.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on April 3 near Arey Ave. and Lundix St. Albemarle resident Michael Allen, 34, was found behind a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

A warrant was issued for Allen’s arrest. Allen was already being held on other charges.

Anyone with information on this incident in Albemarle is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9500.