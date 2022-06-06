ALBEMARLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old is facing serious charges after shooting another man following a dispute Friday evening in Albemarle, police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:30 p.m. Friday near 200 South Morrow Ave. 42-year-old Edward Emrich was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation identified 21-year-old Albert Benjamin as the suspect, and that the two were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

Benjamin was located, arrested, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

He is being held on a $75,000 secured bond and will appear in court next week.