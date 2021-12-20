Guns, drugs, cash found after Albemarle police chase ends with arrest

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A reckless driver who led Albemarle Police on a chase was ultimately caught with guns, drugs, and cash inside his vehicle, officers said Monday.

Officers attempted to pull over 29-year-old Latarius Williams Friday night around 10 p.m. near East Main Street and Leonard Avenue. Williams refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Ultimately the vehicle came to a stop and the suspect was arrested. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers found two handguns, drugs, and cash.

He faces multiple charges including drug possession with intent to sell and eluding arrest.

Williams will appear in court next month and was given a $15,000 secured bond.