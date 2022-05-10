ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Albemarle man said a strong feeling led him to buy a scratch-off ticket that landed him a $100,000 prize, according to N.C. Lottery officials.

Nawaz Haque said it was a hunch that led him to buy the ticket.

“For some reason, the ticket was just calling to me,” he said.

Haque said he stopped by Andy’s mart on West Church Street in Richfield because he used to hang out there as a high school student and wanted to see if anyone he knew still worked there.

While he doesn’t typically buy scratch-offs, Haque told officials that the store’s clerk helped convince him.

“I asked him what number it was and he said three,” he said. “Three is my lucky number so I bought it.”

Haque started scratching the $30 Millionaire Maker ticket right there in the store, officials said.

“I started jumping when I saw I won. It was just pure adrenaline at that point,” said Haque.

The winner collected his prize from lottery headquarters in Raleigh last Friday where he took home $71,019 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Haque told lottery officials he wants to invest a portion of his winnings.