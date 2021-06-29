Badin man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Badin man has been charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor, Albemarle Police said on Tuesday.

A joint operation was conducted at a residence on Monday on East Main St. in Albemarle regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Badin resident Johnny Knotts, 58, was identified as the suspect and was arrested. Drugs were also found in the home and Knots was additionally charged with possession and intent to sell.

SBI, Albemarle Police, and Badin PD were all involved in the investigation. His first court appearance is July 5th.