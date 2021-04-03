Armed robbery at sports apparel store in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A robbery suspect who held up a sports retail store and fired a gun inside the store is being sought, local police said on Saturday.

Officials responded to calls regarding an armed robbery around 8 p.m. on Friday at Hibbett Sports located at 814 NC 24.

An initial investigation revealed a suspect armed with a gun demanded money from the cash register. The clerk refused and the suspect fired the gun in the store. Both the suspect and clerk fled the store

The suspect is described a Black male who at the time was wearing a mask and a black hoodie. The vehicle he fled in was a black, newer model, SUV, possibly a jeep, the police report indicated.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.