‘Armed and dangerous’ men wanted for retaliatory shooting in Albemarle

From left to right: Jimmy Parker Jr., Makari Ridenhour, and Demecus Hooker Jr. (Albemarle Police)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Albemarle authorities are requesting the public’s help in locating a pair of men who they’re calling ‘armed and dangerous’ and are wanted in connection for attempted murder and a retaliatory shooting.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. near Arey Ave. and Lundix St. on Sunday. A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police learned a short time later that another person was also injured in the shooting and had separately been taken to Atrium Health Stanly Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed three suspects, identified as Jimmy Parker Jr., 21, Demecus Hooker Jr., 22, and Makari Ridenhour, 19. Parker is the only one who has been taken into custody so far. He is charged with attempted murder, police said.

The shooting was a result of another incident detectives said occurred a week earlier where a house was shot into on Richardson Street.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at 704-984-9511.

