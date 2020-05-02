Albemarle murder suspect caught in Virginia

Police have arrested a man this week who was wanted on a murder charge in Albemarle in February.

Donte Langhorne-Hagins, 25, was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation. He was taken into custody on March 24 in Newport News, Virginia. The homicide investigation began on February 8 when officers were called to 1004 Henry Jay Street regarding a shooting.

He was extradited to North Carolina on Tuesday and his first court appearance is June 8.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9511.