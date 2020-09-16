Albemarle man charged with death by distribution in woman’s death

Police say they have arrested a suspect in a death investigation from earlier this year in Albemarle.

Officials had responded to calls regarding a cardiac arrest January 11 at 718 Brown Ave. A 48-year-old female was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation showed Albemarle resident Timothy Blalock, 48, was responsible for her death. Blalock was arrested on Tuesday and faces multiple charges including death by distribution and intent to sell.

