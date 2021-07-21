Entire Albemarle Fire Dept. on leave over COVID outbreak, Concord and Kannapolis called in to assist

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fire officials in the city of Albemarle gave an update on Wednesday as the department deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to multiple firefighters being hospitalized.

Officials said on Wednesday that the entire Albemarle Fire Dept. is temporarily ‘out’ until 8 a.m. on Monday after multiple firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus and three firefighters were hospitalized. Officials said all staff members are being given a break for their mental and physical health.

The state fire marshal has allowed for continuity for the department and officials said there are no concerns of interim short-staffing and there is no reason for community concern.

Normal operations with regular staffers are expected to resume at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Kannapolis and Concord fire departments have helped with coverage and Cary, Johnson County, and agencies in South Carolina have all reached out to support the department while they are short-staffed.