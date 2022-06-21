ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Albemarle City Council is approving the establishment of a social district in the downtown area, which will allow people to walk around with alcoholic beverages they purchase from area restaurants and bars within the downtown area.

According to the city of Albemarle, the social district once approved by the state will allow the area between the Five Points district, Market Station, North Street, and South Street to operate as a social district between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Businesses within the district who do not operate with a state liquor license such as stores may allow visitors to bring in alcoholic beverages, but they are not required to participate in the program.

“The social district will further enhance retail shopping in downtown Albemarle. We’ve heard overwhelmingly from our local business community that they see this as a valuable addition to the experience they offer,” said Albemarle Main Street Manager Joy Almond.

Before it can be implemented, the state’s ABC Commission will need to approve the city’s social district registration. City leaders anticipate the new social district to go into effect by August.