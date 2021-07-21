3 Albemarle firefighters hospitalized following dept.’s COVID-19 outbreak

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three small-town firefighters are in the hospital battling COVID after an outbreak at their fire station.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Albemarle officials spoke to the media on Wednesday, saying that at one point, ten firefighters tested positive for the virus. The first case was reported on July 9th and officials said as of the 21st, almost all of the employees were at home taking a break. They are set to return to work on Monday, July 26th.

“What we have instituted, first of all, is again, the opportunity to take a break- rest, relax, rejuvenate, this is very important for any healing process,” said Chief Pierre Brewton, with the Albemarle Fire Department.

Other fire stations are pitching in to help cover the shifts, according to officials. On Wednesday, a Concord fire truck was parked outside of the building.

Officials wouldn’t say how the outbreak started or if the fire fighters had gotten the COVID vaccine.

“What I can tell you is that the city of Albemarle does not have a vaccine policy, we do follow the guidance that is given,” Brewton.