23-year-old recovering after being shot multiple times in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 23-year-old man is recovering from being shot multiple times and a search for a suspect is ongoing in Stanly County, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a shooting around 6 p.m. on Sunday near N. Sixth St. and Montgomery Ave.

A short time after the reports a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm arrived at Atrium Stanly. The victim was later transported to Atrium Main for more treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses told police a blue passenger vehicle flee the area during the incident and that multiple shots were fired.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-984-9500.