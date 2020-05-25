2 charged with murder after man overdoses

Two women are facing murder charges after a man overdosed last month, according to authorities.
Officers responded to calls regarding a cardiac arrest at 225 Wilson Street around 1 a.m. on April 26. A 40-year-old man who is not being identified was determined to have overdosed and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Albemarle residents Sandy Peek, 44, and Rose Thomas, 39, were both taken into custody and face multiple charges including death by distribution and second-degree murder.
An initial investigation revealed that both women were trafficking heroin or opium.
Peek and Harris will have their first court appearance June 1 and are each being held on $1 million bond.