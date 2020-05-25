2 charged with murder after man overdoses

Two women are facing murder charges after a man overdosed last month, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a cardiac arrest at 225 Wilson Street around 1 a.m. on April 26. A 40-year-old man who is not being identified was determined to have overdosed and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sandy Peek (Credit: Albemarle Police)

Albemarle residents Sandy Peek, 44, and Rose Thomas, 39, were both taken into custody and face multiple charges including death by distribution and second-degree murder.

An initial investigation revealed that both women were trafficking heroin or opium.

Peek and Harris will have their first court appearance June 1 and are each being held on $1 million bond.