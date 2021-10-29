Special Forces soldier dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old Special Forces soldier died Wednesday during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, U.S. Army officials said.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward suffered what Fort Bragg said was an unexpected medical event during the training.

Rockward was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course when he died.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rockward was a warrior,” Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander of 1st SFG (A), said. “An

accomplished, respected, and loved Special Forces soldier and teammate, Cal was also kind-hearted and

cared deeply about his family.”

The Jacksonville, Florida native is survived by his wife and daughter.

He enlisted in the Army in Dec. 2004 as a Special Forces candidate.

Rockward was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Following the deployments, Fort Bragg said he transferred to 1st Battalion, 1st SFG (A) where he

remained until he attended the Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant Course, ultimately becoming a

Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant.