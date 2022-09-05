RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

When Saturday’s win happened, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $308,513. It is now at $508,513.

The winner has 180 days to collect the prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.