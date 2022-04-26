RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in North Carolina won a $2 million prize during Monday’s drawing, NC Education Lottery officials said.

The ticket was reportedly purchased at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

Officials said the $2 million winner makes it the largest prize in the country in Monday’s drawing.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and also captured the Power Play prize of $2 million. Officials said the odds of matching all five balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot now climbs to $454 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.