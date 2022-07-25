FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Soccer legend Hope Solo pled guilty in Forsyth County District Court on Monday to driving while impaired and was given a sentence of 30 days, according to a statement released by Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Parkway Village Circle.

The officer found Hope Amelia Stevens, known professionally as Hope Solo, passed out in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

Two small children were asleep in the backseat.

Once Solo was woken up and rolled down the car window, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Another officer with the WSPD arrived and tried to investigate the circumstances. Once was out of the vehicle, she refused to perform sobriety tests.

She was then placed under arrest and taken to the Magistrate’s Office. She refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

An officer applied for and was granted a search warrant for a blood sample. The defendant had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24. The test showed the defendant also had Delta-9 THC in her system at the time of the offense.

The children were picked up from the scene by Solo’s husband.

Forsyth County Chief District Court Judge Victoria L. Roemer sentenced Solo to a term of 24 months that was suspended for 24 months in accordance with a Level 1 DWI sentencing.

As a special condition of probation, Solo received an active sentence of 30 days.

She was also ordered to:

obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete all recommended treatment

surrender her driver’s license and not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed to do so

pay the costs of court a $2,500 fine and a $600 fee for the costs of the lab results

Solo received credit for 30 days at an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Kevin Olsen. The defendant was represented by local attorneys Chris Clifton and Ken Tisdale.