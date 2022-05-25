CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “It’s going to have a chilling effect,” said Matt Comer, communications director for Charlotte Pride.

Comer’s talking about new legislation proposed in North Carolina. Critics of the N.C. House Bill 755 are concerned it could silence the LGBTQ community.

“The worst part of this bill is that the state legislature seeks to force schools to out LGBTQ students to their families,” Comer said. “The bill specifically says that if a student wants to change their name or wants to use different pronouns, the bill specifically requires school staff to inform parents.”

The bill, which targets children in kindergarten through third grade, is being compared to Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which was signed into law.

Here’s how the two compares:

Florida’s law states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 […]”

North Carolina’s bill states the same and then goes on to define what the word curriculum would include.

Republican Senator Deanna Ballard who introduced the bill sent QCN this statement:

While there are similarities, this bill has been tailored to address the concerns of North Carolina parents. It empowers parents to play an active and present role in their child’s education. It also increases transparency by requiring schools to share information about classroom materials upon request. This bill includes a provision concerning age-appropriate curriculum. It would prohibit curriculum related to sexual orientation and gender identity for our youngest, most impressionable students.

NC Values Coalition stated they wholeheartedly support the bill adding, “Transparency should not be a controversial issue, and parents indeed have the right to know what their children are being taught.”

The attempt to give parents more control over age-appropriate conversations is causing some to feel their way of life isn’t accepted.

“We are very real people,” Comer said. “We cannot be ignored or silenced. Our existence can’t be pushed into a closet.”

Earlier Wednesday, the LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County released a statement condemning the new legislation, calling it part of a “coordinated, nationwide attack on LGBTQ+ youth’s right to exist safely in our schools” and that it vilifies transgender youth: