Snow possible in central NC Monday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a week of warm temperatures and high humidity, a cold front and some leftover moisture could lead to our first snow of the season Monday morning in central North Carolina.

Temperatures will continue to be above normal Saturday and Sunday, but a strong cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures Monday morning. This drastic drop in temperatures will line up with leftover rain early Monday morning and could result in some non-accumulating snow.

Weather patterns where cold air is chasing moisture usually don’t lead to good things for snow lovers. Cold air needs to be in place already before moisture arrives for central North Carolina to have a good shot at snow.

While this doesn’t look like a big snow event with big impacts in our region, the cold air will be impactful. Sunday’s high temperatures will be close to 70 again. The cold front moves through during the day bringing with it a good chance of showers and storms for most of central North Carolina.

Monday morning temperatures will drop all the way down to near freezing and then highs will only be in the 40s Monday.

The ground temperatures will be much too warm to support any frozen roads or accumulating snow, but the excitement of snow falling is a possibility now.

This will be a changing forecast, so stay with CBS 17 for updates on the forecast. Sunday will have storms possible and Monday will be much colder, so 2022 will start off with some wild weather.