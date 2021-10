CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old.

Harley O’Conner, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Cleveland Avenue in Grover, NC.

O’Conner is 5’7” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Harley Leighann O’Conner should call Chase Falero at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.