HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being shot at a High Point Walmart on Tuesday afternoon, and a suspect was charged with first-degree murder, according to the High Point Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Walmart on 2710 North Main Street around 2 p.m.

Arriving officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers identified and found Zyicoren Little, 20, of High Point. He Lis currently being processed and charged with first-degree murder, police say.

When asked if the shooting happened inside or outside the store, police said they can’t answer that question yet since the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses say they heard about three gunshots, and people started running in different directions.

A retired firefighter tells FOX8 he helped treat the victim before EMS arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no threat to the public, and police say the shooting is not related to the shooting at Hanes Mall on Tuesday afternoon.