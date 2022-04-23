LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) – Jamazia Tillery, a sex offender and felon, who shot and killed the mother of his child and wounded the child’s grandmother in a Littleton apartment shooting on Tuesday, is now in custody, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

He was located at a residence in Raleigh on Friday, the Littleton police department confirmed to CBS 17 on Friday night. Officers were able to locate him thanks to tips to the Roanoke Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigator on the case said.

Littleton and state police, and the United States Marshals Service were on a manhunt for Tillery.

Tillery, 23, fatally shot Montasisa Arrington, 21, and also struck Teresa Arrington in the hip after going to a Halifax County apartment in the 100 block of Little Drive early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Teresa Arrington was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police said.

Police have also confirmed Tillery’s daughter, who is approximately 2 years old, is safe and staying with other family members.

Police said Friday afternoon all they could confirm was that “Tillery is indeed in custody” over the phone to CBS 17 as the “officer working the case is not on duty at this time who could provide more information.”

Tillery was wanted for murder, assault with intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

He is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center on no bond and has yet to have a first appearance scheduled. The decision is expected to come next week, police said.