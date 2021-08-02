Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina, parts of Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Over 5,000 residents were out of power Sunday morning as severe weather affected much of Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

At the peak of the storm around 11:30 a.m., nearly 5,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesapeake alone lost power.

In North Carolina, most of the power outages were reported in Gates County with 126 residents in the dark, and in Camden County with 29 residents without power.

Several residents also reported flooding in their neighborhoods.

At 11:48 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, which was in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Chesapeake city, VA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9oMNWvU6u — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 1, 2021

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Storm damage in Elizabeth City (Photo Courtesy – Kim Ballance)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy – Gregory Reid)

Flooding in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy – Gregory Reid)

Flooding in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy – Gregory Reid)

Flooding in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy – Gregory Reid)

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank counties. The tornado warning was in effect until 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

For outages in your area, click here.

Street kayaking in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake, Va. on August 1, 2021.