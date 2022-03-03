GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several churches in the Piedmont Triad have been named in lawsuits related to an investigation into sexual abuse that allegedly happened in the mid-80s.

The investigation is connected to the Boy Scouts of America, and the churches reportedly served as sponsors and meeting places for scout troops.

Two lawsuits were filed in Guilford County Superior Court at the end of 2021.

The first suit alleges that a now 49-year-old man was in the Boy Scouts and was sexually abused when he was a minor by a scout leader.

The suit says the troop met at First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, so the church is named as a defendant alongside the Old North State Council, a local council of the Boy Scouts of America, which is based in Greensboro.

The suit goes on to say First Presbyterian organized outings for the troop, including activities and events like camping trips and merit badge activities.

A second suit also names:

First Presbyterian

Old North State Council

Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro

Salem Presbytery

Mebane United Methodist Church

Baptist Children’s Home

The suit lists the plaintiffs as “John Does…number one through ten.” Those plaintiffs were all born between 1955 and 1986.

All of them allege to have been victims of one or more criminal sex acts by a scout leader, youth leader, or Boy Scout camp personnel.

WGHP has reached out to all of the other local defendants for comment as well, and more in-depth reports are forthcoming.



The full statement from First Presbyterian is provided below: