Sen. Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis underwent surgery to treat his prostate cancer this week, he said in a statement Thursday.

Sen. Tillis announced his cancer diagnosis on March 29.

“I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step,” he said in his statement. “As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”

Tillis said in March that he expects to make a full recovery.