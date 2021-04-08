Sen. Thom Tillis undergoes surgery to treat prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis underwent surgery to treat his prostate cancer this week, he said in a statement Thursday.
Sen. Tillis announced his cancer diagnosis on March 29.
“I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step,” he said in his statement. “As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”
Tillis said in March that he expects to make a full recovery.