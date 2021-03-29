Sen. Thom Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina will have surgery to treat prostate cancer next week, he announced Monday.

The senator said in a statement that he expects to make a full recovery.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Sen. Tillis said in a statement. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Tillis was reelected to the U.S. Senate in November, edging out a victory over Democrat Cal Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes.

