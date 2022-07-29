CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina city is reportedly among the safest in the entire nation.

Cary came in third place just behind Carmel, Indiana, and Naperville, Illinois, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the United States.

Cary residents have a 1 in 1,500 chance of being the victim of a major crime. In the last twenty years, eight people have been murdered in the city of 169,177.

People in Cary have a 1 in 93 chance of being robbed, which is three times lower than in Memphis, America’s most dangerous city.

To create the top ten list, HomeSnacks looked at 283 cities with a population higher than 100,000.

They also looked at a crime list and measured how each city ranked in comparison to create a safety index. Crimes on the list include murder, arson, rape, robbery, car theft, larceny, burglary and aggravated assault.

Analysts used data from the FBI Uniform Crime Report to create their safety index.

The full list of safest cities is provided below: