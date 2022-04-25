LUMBERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Correctional staff and law enforcement are searching for two escaped offenders Monday evening, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Officials say Craig Guess Jr. and Arlo Swink Jr. escaped from the Robeson CRV Center around 3 p.m.

Guess, 39, was serving a 90-day period of confinement due to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2019 conviction. That conviction was for attempting to obtain property under false pretenses.

His scheduled release was on June 7, 2022.

Swink, 38, was also serving a 90-day period due to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2021 drug conviction. He was scheduled for release on June 7 as well.

With any information, call the police immediately or Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.