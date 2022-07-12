NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Search crews resumed their efforts Monday to find a drowning victim at a North Topsail Beach location. The search has now been shifted to a recovery effort for the drowning victim’s body.

On Monday afternoon, North Topsail Beach police told WNCT’s Claire Curry the man who went missing was Antwaun Jackson, 40, of Jacksonville.

Multiple units on Saturday began looking for the drowning victim on the north end of North Topsail Beach. According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, agencies were looking for a man who went into the water to help save a child. He then began struggling to get out of the water. He disappeared in the water, despite rescue efforts.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments responded on Saturday along with the Coast Guard. Around 6 p.m. Saturday, officials said they had to call off the search due to a small craft advisory. The water was becoming too dangerous due to strong waves hitting the shore.

Officials picked up the search on Sunday but it did not produce any results.