Search for missing father and son continues into 6th day on NC river

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have resumed searching for a missing father and son on the Neuse River after the search was suspended on Sunday due to weather.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said K-9 teams were out early Monday morning.

They were joined by boat teams from North Carolina Wildlife, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Emergency Services and Goldsboro Fire Department.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit also has a helicopter to help with the search.

Monday marks day six of search efforts for the father and his 5-year-old son who went missing Wednesday night during a fishing trip at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area along U.S. 117.

According to Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie, a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing from a dock.

The caller said they saw the child fall in and the father jumped in after him. They haven’t been seen since.

Family members tell CBS 17 they are not giving up hope. They also said they are thankful for the community’s support and the countless first responders who are searching for their loved ones.