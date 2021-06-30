Search continues for driver who struck NC teen mom with SUV and never stopped

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends of Tebria Frazier want answers after the death of the 18-year-old Monday. Investigators said she was on the hood of a white SUV when she fell off and was likely run over. Frazier, who graduated from Clayton High back in December, had an 8-month-old daughter.

Kennedy Byrd, Frazier’s good friend from high school called her, “a wonderful human being.”

Byrd like so many in Clayton trying to wrap their minds and hearts around the loss of their friend.

“I’ve known her since 2017 and we basically just clicked instantly when we first met… She’s very outgoing, she just doesn’t care. She just lives her life to the fullest,” Byrd said.

Tebria Frazier (Courtesy: Kennedy Byrd)

The 18-year-old died Monday afternoon on Vinson Road in Johnston County.

Witnesses said the teen was on the hood of a white SUV that was speeding. She fell off and was likely run over.

Neighbors said they called 911 and ran to help. They found Frazier clutching a windshield wiper blade.

Investigators confirm the driver never stopped.

“It’s just devastating to know that like she was just left there in the middle of the street. That’s the heartbreaking part,” Byrd said.

Byrd couldn’t say how her friend ended up on the hood of that vehicle or who was behind the wheel. She said they’re waiting for the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Authorities are still looking for that SUV and the driver.

Frazier had a baby girl, Syx, back in October.

Byrd said she lived with her parents and worked at a Nike store. The young mother planned to go back to community college to study sports medicine.

“She was always living to the fullest, yet she would never get on top of a hood and put her life in danger. To the point where she wouldn’t be able to come home and see her daughter that night,” Byrd said.

Authorities said they know who they’re looking for but declined to identify them.