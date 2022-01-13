School bus overturns in NC, 16-year-old taken to hospital

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school bus overturned on Wednesday afternoon, and a student was taken to the hospital, according to State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:57 p.m. on Smithwood Road in Liberty near the intersection of Lowe Mail Road.

A 16-year-old student and the driver, later identified by state troopers as a 74-year-old old Julian woman, were on the Southeast High School bus at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the driver was on Smithwood Road after leaving Southeast High School and preparing to drop off her final student.

The bus swerved off the road to the right and hit a driveway culvert then went across the road and overturned.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Investigators say charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Smithwood Road was closed for around three hours, and troopers cleared the scene at 7:23 p.m.