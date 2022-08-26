ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local middle school will continue remote learning until Sept. 9 after microbial growth was discovered in the HVAC system, the Rowan-Salisbury School System said.

In a letter to families, West Rowan Middle School confirmed the school will remain closed and students will continue to learn virtually for two more weeks to allow facilities to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

We are working to get our students back to the WRMS building as quickly and as safely as possible. In order to allow time for our facilities to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, we will remain virtual until September 9. We will reevaluate the status of the WRMS building on September 6, and will update parents that week. Athletic games and practices will continue as scheduled at West Rowan Middle School, however, students will not be able to use the locker rooms. West Rowan Middle School

Recent testing at the middle school confirmed microbial growth present in the HVAC system. School officials said cleaning the HVAC system could not be addressed effectively if students and staff were in the building.

West Rowan Middle School plans to host an informational webinar for families at 11 a.m. Friday.