SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man killed in a Rowan County homicide Friday has been identified, and a suspect has been charged, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Brown, 60, was charged with murder and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond. His first court appearance will be Monday.

Ronnie Hoots, 61, was identified as the man killed.

Deputies say they responded to the 5800 block of Wildwood Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found Hoots shot twice and deceased on the scene.

Detectives have determined the killing stemmed from issues between the two that took place earlier on Friday.