Undercover Facebook chat leads to sex offense charges against Mooresville man

Rowan County
Rowan County Sheriff

Police conducting an undercover online chat have brought charges against a man in Mooresville.

On Wednesday officials engaged in an undercover chat with Mooresville resident Niklaus Siggers, 30. Siggers had contacted the undercover officer, posing as a 15-year-old female, through Facebook.

Siggers sent sexually explicit images and videos and arranged to pay the juvenile $2,000 for sexual acts.

He agreed to meet and was taken into custody. Drugs were found in his possession.

Siggers faces multiple charges including solicitation of a child and prostitution.

