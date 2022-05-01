ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects are facing multiple charges for abusing two and nine-year-old children, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. They were arrested Friday.

Patricia Hall, 25, the children’s mother, is under a $50,000 secured bond on several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failing to report a crime against a juvenile.

William Elliot, 27, determined to be the boyfriend of the children’s mother, is being held under a $500,000 secured bond on charges of felony child abuse.

Deputies say they received concerned calls regarding the well-being of a two-year-old, conveying the child was seen with injuries to his face.

Those callers said they suspected the injuries came from abuse.

Detectives began an investigation, ultimately finding and taking that two-year-old to a medical center in Salisbury and requested physicians to evaluate the injuries.

Those physicians deemed the injuries non-life-threatening; however, this prompted the Department of Social Services to join detectives in the investigation.

Both the two-year-old and nine-year-old siblings were removed from the home for further examination into the situation.

In conclusion, detectives determined Elliot was not only abusing but torturing the two-year-old and his nine-year-old sibling.

Several incidents were discovered in which both children were victims of abuse.

Hall was charged for knowing about the abuse and failing to intervene or contact law enforcement.