Thousands show up for 75th annual Faith Fourth of July event

FAITH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People from all across North Carolina came out to celebrate the 75th Annual Faith Fourth of July event. It’s back this year after being canceled due to the pandemic last year and thousands are glad to be returning to normal.

Celebrations have already started for people attending the annual event.

It’s Connie Looper’s second year going. She couldn’t bring her two kids, David and Sierra, last year due to COVID.

“It’s a relief for my kids, a break from summer school,” Looper said. “My kids were so disappointed last year that faith had shut down. But do to COVID we had to keep safe.”

For more than 15 years, Robert Morris has been living in the small town of Faith and says while he and his girlfriend stay off the rides they enjoy things like the food and live entertainment.

“We usually patronize the local places here, the local fundraising places,” Morris said. “It’s just good to be out and, you know, socialize and not have a mask on.”

Morris says they enjoy watching the community come together and celebrate the nation’s freedom.

The event is sponsored by Faith Civitan, Faith American Legion and Legion Auxiliary. Organizers like Tim Shue say they are glad to be bringing people back together for another year.

“We can celebrate first this great country that we’ve got for the freedoms we have.” Shue said. “We can celebrate the men and women who served in the military.”

Close to 50,000 people will be attending this weekend’s event and neighbors like Jerry Dahl are excited about it.

The festival started on Wednesday and will wrap up Sunday evening. It’s so popular that in 1992, President George Bush came to visit.

“The less prosperous counties have the best fares for the Fourth of July.” Dahl said. “I’m thinking of like Faith, I’m thinking Oakboro and those they have a tremendous outpouring of patriotism.”

Organizers say the majority of the money raised during it will be put back into the community, helping local schools and people in need. The Fourth of July parade starts at 10 am Sunday.