Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Charlotte arrested in Rowan County

Officials in Rowan County said on Tuesday they have arrested a suspect wanted on attempted murder charges.

Spencer resident Josue Nunez-Ramirez faces multiple charges stemming from an incident that occurred in Charlotte. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Nunez-Ramirez was being held in Rowan County under a secured bond and was then turned over the Mecklenburg County.

CMPD and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office both participated in the investigation.

